Steve Yzerman: On free agency and when he sees Detroit Red Wings in the playoffs

Tampa Bay Times, St. Petersburg, Fla.

BRANDON — Eventually has arrived. Inevitable is finally here. The door to the Lightning locker room has been left open long enough that one of the team’s core members has ventured outside. Ondrej Palat is gone, and there is no replacing that Lightning juju. To be fair, this day has been coming for a long time. Some might argue the process began a year ago when Tyler Johnson was traded to ...