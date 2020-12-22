Steve Yzerman: Detroit Red Wings will have captain in 2021 season

The Detroit Red Wings haven’t decided how to give the occasion the recognition it deserves, but the plan is to have a captain again for the first time in nearly three years.

General manager Steve Yzerman, whose own naming to the captaincy was done at a news conference, wants somebody — think Dylan Larkin — to wear the "C" during the pandemic-shortened 56-game season. The Wings have relied exclusively on alternate captains since Henrik Zetterberg retired in September 2018.

[ What Wings prospects Evgeny Svechnikov, Dennis Cholowski must do to make team ]

“We haven’t figured out how roll that out, but our plan hasn’t changed,” Yzerman said.

That was one of the many subjects Yzerman discussed during a half-hour Zoom meeting with media Tuesday afternoon, two days after the NHL formally announced plans for a 56-game season.

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) looks on during the first period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Little Caesars Arena, on April 2, 2019, in Detroit.

Here are the highlights.

European to Christmas Vacation

The Wings loaned multiple players to European teams, and some, like Filip Zadina and Michael Rasmussen, already have returned to Detroit. Yzerman said Gustav Lindstrom and Mathias Brome will be recalled. Moritz Seider and Joe Veleno are not eligible to be recalled from their Swedish Hockey League teams until their seasons are over. Players in the metro Detroit area have been skating at Little Caesars Arena since the start of December.

The Wings can officially begin training camp on Dec. 31.

MAILBAG: Why is Jeff Blashill still Steve Yzerman's coach?

Crammed schedule

The season is slated to start Jan. 13. The NHL has yet to release a schedule, but the Wings will play eight games against each of the Carolina Hurricanes, Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, Florida Panthers, Nashville Predators and Lightning in the temporarily realigned Central Division.

Yzerman has seen a preview of the schedule and said there’s 10 games in 18 days in January. That should get guys into game shape quickly, given there won’t be any exhibition games.

THE FUTURE: Filip Hronek, Moritz Seider proving they're ready for bigger NHL roles

Story continues

Sponsorship

With no fans in the stands — which not only affects ticket sales but also in-arena concessions — the NHL is looking at allowing advertising on players’ uniforms to offset financial losses.

“I think it’s a good opportunity to see if we can’t generate revenue from it,” Yzerman said. “It’s the norm outside of North America.”

Y go blue

Yzerman sported a Red Wings Michigan college night baseball hat that had a block M on the bill. “It’s about as close I could get to ever getting accepted at University of Michigan,” Yzerman joked.

Contact Helene St. James at hstjames@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter @helenestjames. Read more on the Detroit Red Wings and sign up for our Red Wings newsletter. Her book, The Big 50: The Detroit Red Wings is available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Triumph Books. Personalized copies available via her e-mail.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Steve Yzerman: Detroit Red Wings will have captain in 2021 season