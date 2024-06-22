Steve Yzerman: Detroit Red Wings 'won’t be able to sign all of our free agents'

With free agency closing in, general manager Steve Yzerman is in touch with key free agents he hopes to retain.

Forwards Patrick Kane and David Perron and defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere headline the list of players the Detroit Red Wings are trying to extend before free agency begins on July 1. That's when players can entertain offers from all 32 NHL teams.

"We won’t be able to sign all of our free agents," Yzerman said Friday. "I can’t even guarantee we will be able to sign any of them, but we have interest in signing them and ultimately it’s going to come down to terms and dollars."

Kane, 35, was a late-November signing (with an early December debut) who emerged from invasive hip surgery to prove he's still a game-changer, producing 47 points in 50 games. Gostisbehere, 31, was a free-agent addition last summer whose offensive instincts lit up the power play and resulted in 56 points in 81 games, leading all Wings defensemen.

Perron, 36, has played for the Wings the past two seasons. Although he's prone to slow-down penalties like hooking and holding, the only games he missed were the six he served for a suspension stemming from a misguided attempt to defend a cheapshot against Dylan Larkin. Perron had 47 points in 76 games this past season, including five points in the last three games.

Yzerman is also trying to get restricted free agents Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond signed to extensions. Those will get done at some point — and project to eat cap space in the range of $16-17 million annually combined.

"Lucas and Moritz Seider, their contracts are going to go up significantly and that is going to take up a major portion of our cap," Yzerman said. "I have to plan for that."

