Steve Young wants 49ers' Kyle Shanahan to challenge Jimmy Garoppolo

Alex Didion
NBC Sports BayArea

Plenty of critics have come out of the woodwork to criticize 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Despite a solid statistical season, Garoppolo's lack of production in the postseason -- particularly some costly miscues in Super Bowl LIV -- left something to be desired for fans and pundits alike.

The Niners' propensity for relying on the run made many believe that head coach Kyle Shanahan doesn't have a lot of confidence in the signal-caller. Former 49ers QB and Hall of Famer Steve Young thinks Shanahan needs to put his full faith in Garoppolo and directly instill confidence in him. He likens the idea to a conversation Young had with former 49ers coach Mike Shanahan.

"I remember (Kyle's) dad said to me: ‘Steve, I'm going to be as aggressive as I possibly can, and I want you to protect me,'" Young told The Athletic. "That, I think, is the statement Jimmy needs to look for, to get from Kyle: ‘Jimmy, I'm going to be as aggressive as I possibly can. I want you to protect me.'"

Garoppolo doesn't seem to lack confidence, but San Francisco's playbook didn't ask the QB to go above and beyond on a regular basis. Shanahan putting the success of the offense in Jimmy G's hands would give the 49ers a chance to see whether the organization truly has found its franchise QB.

General manager John Lynch has reloaded the offense, replacing the retired Joe Staley with seven-time Pro Bowl pick Trent Williams and Emmanuel Sanders' departure plugged by the first-round pick of Brandon Aiyuk

Raheem Mostert's return and a strong offensive line mean Shanahan won't completely turn away from the run game, but striking a match inside Garoppolo might be the key to unlocking his full potential as a signal-caller.

