Plenty of critics have come out of the woodwork to criticize 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Despite a solid statistical season, Garoppolo's lack of production in the postseason -- particularly some costly miscues in Super Bowl LIV -- left something to be desired for fans and pundits alike.

The Niners' propensity for relying on the run made many believe that head coach Kyle Shanahan doesn't have a lot of confidence in the signal-caller. Former 49ers QB and Hall of Famer Steve Young thinks Shanahan needs to put his full faith in Garoppolo and directly instill confidence in him. He likens the idea to a conversation Young had with former 49ers coach Mike Shanahan.

[49ERS INSIDER PODCAST: Listen to the latest episode]





"I remember (Kyle's) dad said to me: ‘Steve, I'm going to be as aggressive as I possibly can, and I want you to protect me,'" Young told The Athletic. "That, I think, is the statement Jimmy needs to look for, to get from Kyle: ‘Jimmy, I'm going to be as aggressive as I possibly can. I want you to protect me.'"

Garoppolo doesn't seem to lack confidence, but San Francisco's playbook didn't ask the QB to go above and beyond on a regular basis. Shanahan putting the success of the offense in Jimmy G's hands would give the 49ers a chance to see whether the organization truly has found its franchise QB.

[RELATED: Kyle Shanahan believes Colin Kaepernick deserves admiration]

General manager John Lynch has reloaded the offense, replacing the retired Joe Staley with seven-time Pro Bowl pick Trent Williams and Emmanuel Sanders' departure plugged by the first-round pick of Brandon Aiyuk.

Raheem Mostert's return and a strong offensive line mean Shanahan won't completely turn away from the run game, but striking a match inside Garoppolo might be the key to unlocking his full potential as a signal-caller.

Steve Young wants 49ers' Kyle Shanahan to challenge Jimmy Garoppolo originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area