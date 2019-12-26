Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young and other 49ers greats will celebrate the legacy of the organization and talk about the current playoff-bound team in a panel discussion to raise money for the Golden Heart Fund.

Young, Dwight Hicks, Brent Jones and Eric Wright will take part in "Letters to 87 Live!" on Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek. Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area will moderate the discussion.

The Super Bowl-winning players will discuss the legacy of Dwight Clark and "The Catch," while engaging in lively back-and-forth storytelling about the history of the 49ers and how the organization got to this point.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Clark had the idea for the book, "Letters to 87," which he hoped would raise money for the Golden Heart Fund. Clark, who was battling ALS at the time, wanted to help "my guys," he always said.

Clark passed away on June 4, 2018.

The Golden Heart Fund assists former 49ers players in need of financial, medical, physiological or emotional support. All ticket sales from the event will go to the cause that Clark supported.

Tickets are $50 apiece, and the book, "Letters to 87," is included with the price of admission. Tickets to a limited special VIP reception is also available for $187.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the evening, please visit Lesher Center for the Arts.

Steve Young, other ex-49ers to join 'Letters to 87 Live!' discussion originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area