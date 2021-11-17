Steve Young only ESPN analyst to pick 49ers in perfect cold take vs. Rams

Young was lone ESPN analyst that picked 49ers to beat Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Very few people predicted a 49ers' upset over the Los Angeles Rams Monday night at Levi's Stadium.

Steve Young was one of the few.

Prior to San Francisco's stunning 31-10 win over the Rams, analysts for ESPN and other networks heavily favored Los Angeles in the matchup.

Will this age well? 👀 pic.twitter.com/WYVQL6OCPG — Taylor Wirth (@WirthTM) November 15, 2021

Former 49ers quarterback, and NFL Hall of Famer Steve Young, on the other hand, had faith in his former team.

The loyalty to his former team paid off, as the 49ers destroyed the Rams on national television.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast