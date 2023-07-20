Steve Young is moving to coaching

Steve Young, former BYU and NFL quarterback, waves as he leaves the stage after speaking during the Silicon Slopes Summit at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. | Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Steve Young will be a football coach this fall — at the high school level.

As noted in a story Wednesday night by Sports Illustrated’s Madison Williams, it was announced earlier this month that Young, the BYU and San Francisco 49ers legend, will be an assistant coach for the Menlo School’s girls flag football team as the sport holds its inaugural high school season in California.

The announcement said that Young, who was recently part of a large layoff at ESPN after more than 20 years as an analyst, “will serve as an assistant coach-guest lecturer-type,” and his two daughters — a senior and a freshman — will be on the team.

“Flag football will be a wonderful opportunity for young women to show their talent,” Young said in the announcement.

“Football is a great team game that teaches tremendous life lessons. I want to help build women’s flag football.”

The head coach of the team will be John Paye, who played with Young on the 49ers from 1987-1989 and has been a longtime coach at the school.

According to an announcement earlier this year, the 49ers played an important role in helping flag football become a sanctioned sport in California for this season.