Steve Young explains how Lamar Jackson can become the greatest QB ever

Steve Young, a two-time MVP, and three-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback believes that Lamar Jackson has the potential to become the greatest of all time.

During an interview with Kevin Clark of ESPN Omaha, Young explained exactly how Lamar could get there.

The Hall of Famer and Super Bowl XXIX MVP discussed a “sea change” in the philosophy of the Baltimore Ravens offensive attack, with last year being “a transition year” away from the extreme emphasis on the ground game.

I asked Steve Young about Lamar Jackson. I got some of the best insight I’ve heard on Lamar’s season last year. “Obviously the championship game was a complete bummer but it doesn’t negate the advancement they’ve made as an organization to give Lamar Jackson the chance to be the… pic.twitter.com/UdI2RE1jSl — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) June 13, 2024

The San Francisco 49ers and BYU legend said the transition year went well, but this upcoming season will be “an explosive year,” with Baltimore more focused on the passing attack.

“The arc of his career has been slowed by Baltimore’s fanaticism with the run,” Young said.

“They’ve come out of that trance…[He’s a] player that has the potential to be as great as anyone we’ve ever seen play.”

When the Ravens signed the biggest workhorse back in the NFL, Derrick Henry, this offseason, it clearly signals what they want to do on offense this season.

The Ravens might still be a run-first team, but with Henry now on the roster, the man who led the league in carries four of the past five seasons, we’re likely to see more run plays designed for the tailback position.

We should, at least in theory, see fewer designed runs for the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player at the quarterback position, making Jackson more focused on making plays with his arm than his legs.

“Obviously the championship game was a complete bummer but it doesn’t negate the advancement they’ve made as an organization to give Lamar Jackson the chance to be the greatest that ever played,” Young continued.

“He can’t get there unless you allow him to be a sophisticated passer of the football.”

Young said getting there would require the Ravens to add another wide receiver and tight end. While many would completely agree with him on the WRs’ insight, many would have to respectfully disagree with the legend when it comes to the assessment of the TE depth.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire