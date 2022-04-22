Steve Young on CTE after former teammate's diagnosis following suicide: 'We've got to be better'

Steve Young found himself reminiscing on Thursday after learning Greg Clark, a former tight end with the San Francisco 49ers, has been diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) at an advanced stage.

Young, who starred at quarterback for the 49ers, and Clark played together for three seasons.

“Greg was a tremendous athlete, and he was also a big personality," Young told USA TODAY Sports. “Greg’s one of those guys that was always a little bit bigger than life, and I think that makes the loss that much more difficult."

In July, Clark killed himself with a gunshot wound. He was 49.

Clark is at least the 13th current or former NFL player known to have had CTE when they killed themselves, fueling concerns about the risk involved in football.

SUBSCRIBE TO READ MORE ABOUT GREG CLARK: "We just can't have this keep happening," says Clark's wife of players dying with CTE

The degenerative brain disease is associated with symptoms such as aggression, mood swings and, in some cases, suicidality and repeated blows from the head in contacts.

“I think people should be over trying to attack football,’’ Young said.

Greg Clark catches a pass for a touchdown against the Bears in 2000.

Instead, Young said, he’s looking for ways to help for former players such as Greg Clark.

Young, 60, retired following the 1999 season after a series of concussions but says does not have any symptoms of CTE.

He said Clark’s death is a reminder that football players need to do more to create an environment where they can open up about their problems, including symptoms associated with CTE, which can be diagnosed only after death.

Clark’s wife, Carie, said Greg Clark had been hiding his issues with CTE and that it exacerbated his problems.

“It’s painful to think about people suffering silently,’’ Young said. “We’ve got to be better. We’ve got to figure it out. It’s on a lot of people’s minds, a lot of players minds, how to create an environment where people can share vulnerabilities and fears that probably wouldn’t ever be shared anywhere else."

Story continues

Another challenge, Young said, is there has been little room for vulnerability in professional football.

“I think it’s getting better slowly, but it’s just a tough environment. For vulnerability,’’ he said. “As you retire, you’re not used to it. Some of us handle it better than others. But clearly Carie’s talking about a vulnerably that (Greg Clark) didn’t get out.

“We’re all here for each other, we just don’t know it. We as players need to figure it out.’’

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Greg Clark and CTE: Steve Young says 'we've got to be better' helping