Steve Young believes Zach Wilson is 49ers' no doubt QB choice at No. 3

Young believes Wilson is 49ers' no doubt top QB choice originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

All eyes have been on Mac Jones, Justin Fields and Trey Lance as the 49ers try to zero on a target to select with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

But 49ers legend Steve Young believes the 49ers would prefer to select the quarterback who is expected to be drafted second overall in BYU's Zach Wilson.

"There's no question in my mind that if they can figure out how to get Zach, that's their No. 1 first choice," Young told KNBR's "Tolbert, Krueger & Brooks." "I just don't know how they get it done. The Jets have committed to Zach and recruited the family. I just don't know how that gets undone, but look, a lot can happen.

"I think Zach would love it (if the 49ers drafted him), the family would love it, nothing would make anyone happier. I think the 49ers, that's their unstated first choice, so that would be wonderful. If that can happen, they'll figure it out, and ... I think he's ready to play."

Where there are questions about Jones, Fields and Lance, Young has no doubt Wilson will be sensational.

"I believe he's kind of a generational talent," Young said. "And that's more than just how he throws the football. It's just his demeanor and his capability, even though he's younger. I just really believe in the kid. No question, [Wilson] would be the first choice, by far."

General manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan went all-in to move up to the No. 3 spot in the draft, wanting to have full control over their destiny at the quarterback position.

All signs point to the Jacksonville Jaguars selecting Clemson's Trevor Lawrence at No. 1 overall, and most experts expect Wilson to go No. 2 to the New York Jets.

But if the Jets surprise and either select a different quarterback, trade the pick or take the top non-QB on their board, the 49ers are in prime position to get a star in Wilson.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast