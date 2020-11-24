Steve Young believes NFL moving away from run-dominant offenses hurts Ravens

Steve Young thinks Ravens offense needs more explosive passing originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Ahead of ESPN's Monday Night Football coverage between the Rams and Buccaneers, Baltimore's faltering offense was once again litigated after their disappointing overtime loss to the Titans on Sunday.

Analyst Booker McFarland read into quarterback Lamar Jackson's postgame comments on how he thought Tennessee wanted it more and questioned the team's toughness. Without the household staples like Ed Reed and Ray Lewis, or current key defensive line contributors like Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams, McFarland expressed concern that this wasn't the Baltimore that used to make teams pay on the field.

Hall of Fame QB Steve Young, on the other hand, thought of the Ravens' recent struggles in a much larger picture.

"I don't question their toughness, Book," Young said. "I recognize it's come down a little bit, but that's their problem. They have a more systemic problem. Their offense was built kind of all-in on this explosive running game, including Lamar."

Whether they're playing from behind or trying to keep a lead, Young said the offense simply lacks the explosiveness necessary to win football games these days.

"The NFL, I think, is moving away from this rushing game that can be explosive but a passing game that can't catch up. We talk about it every week. In my mind, they're not giving Lamar all the chances to develop as an explosive passer," Young said.

Young pointed out mobile quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, and Kyler Murray all have more dynamism through their passing games. While the Cheifs, Seahawks, and Cardinals all have significantly more established wide receivers on their rosters, Young believes Baltimore won't be able to contend for Super Bowls every year should they continue to emphasize their running game over the passing game.

"To me, this is a more systemic issue that the game is leaving them and what they did last year," said Young.

Back on the desk, McFarland and Adam Schefter both disputed Young's macro look into the situation, saying injuries played a bigger part to the Ravens' recent hard times than any systemic issues did.

Missing who Schefter calls "the best blocking tight end in the NFL" in Nick Boyle and freshly extended offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley to season-ending injuries to go along with a potential future Hall-of-Famer Marshal Yanda's offseason retirement, it makes sense why Baltimore's rushing attack hasn't quite hit the highs it did last season.

"No, you're not going to be the same," Schefter said. "And they're not getting the production from the outside receivers that complement the run game. So, the sequel that was supposed to be coming up this year after the greatness of last year has not worked out."