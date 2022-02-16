Steve Wyche's Top 10 Greatest HBCU Players

Associated Press

When the Los Angeles Rams acquired Von Miller on Nov. 1, they tweeted, “We’re all in,” along with a GIF of John Malkovich splashing the poker pot. With Miller adding an emotional boost, a veteran's savvy and a physical presence that helped Aaron Donald go from all-time great to Super Bowl champion, the Rams rule the NFL for the first time since 2000, when they still played in team owner Stan Kroenke's native Missouri. Kroenke treats his NFL team the way he used to treat his NBA team: with a willingness bordering on an eagerness to mortgage the future for a shot at winning it all right now.