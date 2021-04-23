Steve Wyche says Ryan Fitzpatrick will be a ‘carnival ride’ for Washington

Steve Wyche says Fitzpatrick will be a ‘carnival ride’ for WFT originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Potential is not in short supply for the Washington Football Team heading into the 2021 season. After winning the NFC East last year, adding some new and exciting names in free agency, and with the no. 19 pick in the NFL Draft on the horizon, Washington is a team to keep an eye on.

NFL Network analyst Steve Wyche says Washington will not be only exciting to watch this season, but a formidable opponent as well.

“We look at Washington with that great defensive line, we see that they’ve really built a physical type of football team,” Wyche said in an interview with the Washington Football Talk Podcast this week. “You’re thinking with the way Ryan Fitzpatrick plays, he doesn’t have to work that hard because he’s got playmakers around him.”

The playmakers Wyche referenced include Curtis Samuel, a wide receiver Washington added this offseason to not only give Fitzpatrick another target, but to potentially take defenses' attention away from Terry McLaurin. “You added Curtis Samuel, who is a fun player to watch. I mean, he can play running back, you could do stuff with him in the slot…he is an exciting player,” Wyche said.

Still, the NFC East might not be as downtrodden this year as it was last season. The Giants added a versatile weapon in wide receiver Kenny Golladay and will once again have a healthy Saquon Barkley to utilize. Dallas will have back Dak Prescott after he finishes recovery from his lower-body injury sustained last season, and could possibly add depth to their secondary with someone like Patrick Surtain II in the draft. Philadelphia's quarterback position is now more clear with Carson Wentz gone and Jalen Hurts primed for a starting role. How will Washington keep up?

“I like Washington. I think they’re going to be a fun team to watch,” Wyche said, specifically referencing Ryan Fitzpatrick’s ability to keep games entertaining for fans. “You guys are gonna love that guy. I mean, he’ll do some stuff that’s gonna drive you crazy, but he will do some stuff especially at the end of games where you’re like, ‘I just got to go on the carnival ride twice!’”

It’s true, Fitzpatrick has a tendency to keep fans on the edge of their seats, in both good ways and bad. Washington fans should start preparing now for the whirlwind of emotions that come with a Ryan Fitzpatrick-led drive in the last five minutes of the fourth quarter.