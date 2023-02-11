Steve Wyche lauds 49ers' efforts to develop minority coaches, executives

Wyche lauds 49ers' efforts to develop minority coaches originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers have helped launch coaching careers of former coordinators Robert Saleh, Mike McDaniel and now DeMeco Ryans in recent years.

And on the front-office side, San Francisco aided their director of player personnel, Ran Carthon, in his journey to becoming the Tennessee Titans' new general manager.

The 49ers' success at developing minority candidates for these roles is well documented, and their efforts earned praise from NFL Network's Steve Wyche at Super Bowl Radio Row in Phoeniz, Ariz., this week.

"First off, it's intentional to hire people of color, like a Ran Carthon," Wyche told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan for Friday's episode of "49ers Talk." "... [49ers GM] John Lynch is like, 'We're going to develop --' and [coach] Kyle Shanahan, 'We're going to work to develop some of these coaches of color, because they help us win.'

"You know Kyle, he's tough, now. If you can't coach, you're not going to be on his staff. But [the 49ers] are intentional at finding the right people, of targeting talented, diverse coaching candidates."

The 49ers haven't just made an effort to hire minority coaches and front-office talent, but San Francisco also encourages those hires to seek opportunities for advancement both in and outside of the organization. The results of that encouragement also have rewarded the 49ers handsomely in the NFL draft.

The benefits for both sides are something Wyche believes other teams can learn from.

"They're not blocking people from taking interviews, they're helping people," Wyche continued. "It makes them look better ... A lot of organizations don't do that. 'We have a good coach of color, we're holding him or we're blocking him, or when it's their turn, we're going to promote somebody or hire someone from the outside.' "

Wyche noted that one of the 49ers' NFC West rivals could stand to take a page out of Lynch and Shanahan's book.

"And I'm going to say it right here, [coach] Sean McVay with the [Los Angeles] Rams," Wyche said. "He has all of these assistant coaches of color that he talks up. When a coordinator position comes open, he hires from the outside. That does not sit well with the organization. ...

"I think when you look at -- and, again, McVay and Shanahan, from the same tree. Kyle and his staff does it one way, the Rams do it another way ... The evidence is there."

It goes without saying that representation in the NFL is needed at every level, and the 49ers appear to take great pride in making that initiative a reality.

