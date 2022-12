Reuters

Mercedes-Benz laid out on Wednesday an over 1 billion-euro ($1.06 billion) plan to adapt its global production network for electric powertrain systems - including battery assembly, electric drive units, and axles - from 2024. Plants in Kamenz and Untertuerkheim in Germany as well as Beijing, which already assemble batteries for electric and hybrid models, will assemble batteries for models on the upcoming MMA and MB.EA platforms, with another battery assembly site in Koelleda pending support from regional government. Untertuerkheim, Beijing and Sebes in Romania will build electric drive units for cars on the new platforms, with Hamburg and Untertuerkheim to remain the lead plants for assembling electric axles and components.