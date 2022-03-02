Steve Wiltfong confirms six schools are in play for five-star QB Arch Manning

It’s no secret as to why Arch Manning’s recruitment is garnering national attention.

The five-star quarterback is rated the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class and he has the potential to sway several other talented recruits to follow him to the program of his choice.

Manning is not on social media and has kept his recruitment fairly quiet. That hasn’t stopped speculation from swirling on which programs are building the strongest relationships with the New Orleans native.

On Wednesday, 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong confirmed the six schools in the running for Manning. Texas, Alabama and Georgia are still seemingly making a strong case, while Florida, LSU and Ole Miss are in consideration as well. Clemson, who was once a strong player in his recruitment, is no longer listed.

As he continues to be diligent with this process, the schools, of course, that are in the mix are Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas. I think that Alabama, Georgia and Texas, particularly, have done a really good job with Arch, who has high interest in all the schools I mentioned. LSU’s making a later move here under the new coaching staff, and the same goes for Florida, and I think he wants to give those programs a good look. He’s intrigued by them. And then, certainly, Ole Miss — Charlie Weis Jr., the new offensive coordinator went into Arch’s school all three weeks of the January period and (head coach) Lane Kiffin spent most of one day there as well, and he’s a legacy recruit for the Rebels (as Cooper Manning’s son and Eli Manning’s nephew). But expect him to take some spring and summer visits and then go from there. – Steve Wiltfong

Manning is scheduled to visit Austin the weekend of March 24th, which will allow him the opportunity to get a first-hand look at Texas’ spring practice. There’s no timetable for Manning’s commitment at this time, but Steve Sarkisian and his staff have been in good standing with him from the get-go.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.