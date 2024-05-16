Steve Wilson was the best player to wear No. 45 for the Broncos

Wilson spent time at both a cornerback and safety, entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Howard with the Dallas Cowboys in 1979. After three seasons in Dallas, Wilson signed with the Broncos in 1982. He went on to play seven years in Denver, recording 16 interceptions, five fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns.

Wilson dressed for 92 games with the Broncos, earning 18 starts. He helped the team reach back-to-back Super Bowls in the late 1980s.

Former Denver linebacker Alexander Johnson also deserves a shout-out as an honorable mention. Johnson played for the Broncos from 2018-2021, recording 249 tackles, 11 quarterback hits, eight pass breakups, 4.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one interception in 38 games.

TGIF—as in thank goodness it's forty-five days until we see the Denver Broncos in Week 1! We're featuring clips from three players to wear no. 4⃣5⃣ for the Orange & Blue in DBs Steve Wilson & @drc_41, as well as ILB @Alexander_CB45! Honorable mentions: Jim McMillin & Bill Laskey pic.twitter.com/pEVye5jwf2 — Mile High Moments (@MileHighMoments) July 29, 2022

Wilson played three more seasons in Denver than Johnson and he started for the team in Super Bowl XXII. Wilson ranked ninth on the Broncos’ all-time interceptions list when he retired in 1989. He now ranks 16th.

