Panthers head coach Steve Wilks said on Sunday that no one is bigger than the team when he was asked about sending wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the locker room following arguments on the sideline and Wilks remained on that line of thinking on Monday.

The Panthers traded Anderson to the Cardinals for a pair of late-round draft picks a day after kicking him off their sideline and Wilks shared the message he gave the team about the trade when he spoke to reporters at a press conference.

“I spoke [to the team] this morning, and we want Robbie to excel and do well,” Wilks said, via Augusta Stone of the team’s website. “But I also pointed out to the players that it’s about acting [like] a champion, about being accountable, that great level of commitment, and really building that trust and believing in the process.”

Wilks offered an example of the kind of commitment he’s looking for from players. Wide receiver DJ Moore caught three passes for seven yards on Sunday and Wilks noted that can be tough on receivers who want the ball, but credited Moore for “phenomenal” blocking in the run game that showed he’s the kind of player the Panthers want.

Steve Wilks: We want Robbie Anderson to do well, but told players it’s about being accountable originally appeared on Pro Football Talk