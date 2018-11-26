Steve Wilks: Sunday’s loss was “embarrassing”

Early in Sunday’s game against the Chargers, it looked like things might go the Cardinals’ way.

They were up 10-0 after a pair of scoring drives in the first quarter and were in position to at least play a close game in Los Angeles. That changed quickly, however.

The Chargers opened the second quarter with a touchdown, Philip Rivers completed his first 25 passes and the Cardinals wound up on the wrong end of a 45-10 final score. Cardinals coach Steve Wilks said “the wheels just sort of fell off a little bit,” which seems like a little bit of an understatement compared to another description he used.

“Definitely was embarrassing, definitely not what we want,” Wilks said, via ESPN.com. “This organization, that team in that locker room, those players and coaches, we got to do better.”

Wilks said he doesn’t feel like the team quit against the Chargers, which would seem to say a lot about the talent on hand for a 2-9 team. If that determination is shared by team ownership, it will be interesting to see what they do to try to avoid further embarrassment in the future.