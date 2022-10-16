Steve Wilks sends Panthers WR Robbie Anderson to locker room

We may have just seen the last game from Robbie Anderson in a Carolina Panthers uniform.

And that game ended after he was sent off the field during the team’s Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Interim head coach Steve Wilks booted the seventh-year wideout, who openly exhibited his frustrations throughout the afternoon, to the locker room.

The Panthers are going to have to cut Robbie Anderson. pic.twitter.com/vQqu5SWt80 — Joe Person (@josephperson) October 16, 2022

Earlier in the contest, Anderson got into it with wide receivers coach Joe Dailey. FOX cameras caught the two engaging in a face-to-face shouting match prior to halftime.

Anderson, who was thrown to zero times on Sunday, hasn’t had the 2022 he probably envisioned—as he’s been targeted just 27 times over six games. He’s amassed 13 catches, 206 receiving yards and one touchdown.

A dismal 2021 has likely contributed to those emotions as well. Last year saw Anderson post career-lows in receiving yards (519), yards per reception (9.8) and catch rate (48.2 percent).

The 29-year-old has also been the subject of some recent trade rumors—something that might come to fruition sooner rather than later.

