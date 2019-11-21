Steve Wilks: Playing without suspended players part of the game

Browns defensive coordinator Steve Wilks held his first press conference since last Thursday’s game against the Steelers and that gave him an opportunity to address the suspensions of defensive ends Myles Garrett and Larry Ogunjobi.

Wilks said he didn’t think Garrett hit Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph late to spark the fight that led to the suspensions, but called Garrett’s actions from there “inexcusable.” Wilks also dealt with the question of playing without two key parts of their defensive line against Miami this weekend.

Wilks compared it to games earlier this season when cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams were out with injuries. While the circumstances are different, the need to adapt is something that’s called for often in the NFL.

“It’s a part of the game,” Wilks said at his Thursday press conference. “Things like that happen. To this extreme? With Myles being out and the way it happened, no. But things like this come up each and every week, each and every year, so we’ve got to compensate and find ways to get over it.”

Wilks named Chad Thomas and Chris Smith as two players who will be part of the plan to move forward this week and beyond.