The Panthers were looking for more from their running game after last Sunday’s loss to the Steelers and they got it against the Lions on Saturday.

D'Onta Foreman ran 21 times for 165 yards, Chuba Hubbard ran 12 times for 125 yards and the Panthers posted a franchise record with 320 rushing yards overall. Quarterback Sam Darnold was not hit at all while throwing for 250 yards and a touchdown, which added up to another franchise record with 570 total yards in a 37-20 win that kept them in control of their playoff destiny.

After the game, Panthers head coach Steve Wilks credited the offensive line with putting everything together after the Panthers picked up just 21 yards on the ground in Week 15.

“I can’t really tell you in regards to their side,” Wilks said. “I can just tell you that our guys were challenged. We got embarrassed last week in so many fashions. They bounced back and showed their true character in how we practiced this week and most importantly how we came out today and performed. Those guys up front accepted the challenge, the offensive line I’m talking about, was coming off the ball.”

The Panthers won’t have embarrassment to push them this week, but the prospect of beating the Buccaneers and moving one step closer to an NFC South title should provide all the motivation they need.

Steve Wilks: Offensive line showed true character after being embarrassed last week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk