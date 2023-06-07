After only four seasons, 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa has not played long enough yet to be called a “future Hall of Famer.” Bosa, though, is on the right track.

He already has won defensive rookie of the year and defensive player of the year and has three Pro Bowls and an All-Pro on his resume.

New 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks compares Bosa to Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher and (perhaps) future Hall of Famer Luke Kuechly.

“All those guys that I just mentioned, along with Bosa, is about really trying to create a legacy,” Wilks said Wednesday, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “And that was probably one of the things that I did talk about, beyond just him as a person. It’s just: What are we building toward now? Each step is toward Canton, and I think that’s his mindset as well.

“But you’ve got to stay in the moment each and every day, be where your feet are and check it as it comes. But ultimately, that’s his goal.”

Bosa totaled a league-leading 18.5 sacks last season, along with 51 tackles, 48 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles. He has 34 sacks the past two seasons.

He wants more.

“He has that focus and determination,” Wilks said. “I just love coaching guys like that. It’s not about my status. It’s definitely not about the money. He’s committed to trying to be one of the best.”

Steve Wilks: Nick Bosa has a Canton mindset originally appeared on Pro Football Talk