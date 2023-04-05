Steve Wilks, NFL have no comment on the Terry McDonough claim against the Cardinals

Former Cardinals executive Terry McDonough had plenty to say in his arbitration claim against his former employer. A couple of key figures related to the case have nothing to say.

Former Cardinals coach, and now 49ers defensive coordinator, Steve Wilks declined comment through his lawyers in his pending lawsuit against the Cardinals.

McDonough’s claim includes allegations that Wilks was aware of, and objected to, the alleged burner-phone scheme for contacting former Cardinals G.M. Steve Keim during his five-week suspension in 2018. The lawsuit filed by Wilks against the Cardinals in 2022 alleges that “there is evidence” that Keim was involved during his “supposed suspension.”

The NFL also had no comment, beyond this: “We can confirm receipt of the claim which will be handled under the league’s arbitration procedures.”

McDonough could have filed a lawsuit against the NFL, attacking the league’s arbitration clause as an unconscionable contract of adhesion. He opted instead to accept and to submit to the league’s preferred forum.

That will make it harder for him to win. It also will make it harder for anyone to know much if anything about how the case unfolds.

