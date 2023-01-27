Steve Wilks: I’m disappointed but not defeated

The Panthers hired Frank Reich as their new head coach on Thursday, which left interim head coach Steve Wilks as an also-ran after going 6-6 and keeping the team in the NFC South race until a Week 17 loss to the Buccaneers

Wilks released a statement on Friday saying it was an “honor” to serve as the head coach in Carolina and thanking the team’s players, coaches, and staff for their “hard work and dedication.” Wilks said he will always be a fan of the Panthers and will root for Reich to do well while he moves on to what’s next in his career.

“The sun rose this morning and by the grace of God so did I,” Wilks said. “I’m disappointed but not defeated. Many people aren’t built for this but I know what it means to persevere and see it through.”

Wilks joined Brian Flores’ lawsuit alleging racial discrimination in hiring in the NFL last year and his attorney released a statement saying that the Panthers’ hire illustrates that “there is a legitimate race problem in the NFL, and we can assure you that we will have more to say in the coming days.” Wilks did not address that in his statement, but he did make it clear that he will continue to look for an opportunity to fill the top job on an NFL coaching staff.

