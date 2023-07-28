Steve Wilks: I've never been around a group like 49ers defensive line

As a veteran coach, 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks has been around plenty of talented players in his career.

But the group San Francisco has assembled lands differently for Wilks, especially those up front in Nick Bosa, Javon Hargrave, Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw, and Drake Jackson.

“Well, I don’t like to compare, that’s the thing with me," Wilks said in his Thursday press conference. "I think these guys are unique. And when I say I haven’t been around a group like this, that’s what I mean, a group. I mean, we have depth, and it’s not when one guy comes out that you feel like, 'OK, we’re going to drop off.' No, not at all.

"So, the depth that we have across the board, inside and out, man, that’s what I’m talking about. Never been around anything like this. So, we’ve done a tremendous job starting with [G.M.] John [Lynch] and [head coach] Kyle [Shanahan] building this roster and getting us the guys that we need to play and succeed with. So, I’m excited about that.”

After DeMeco Ryans departed the 49ers to become the Texans head coach, Shanahan turned to Wilks to lead San Francisco's defense in large part because Wilks has traditionally run a four-man defensive front. That's what the Niners had been running before, so Shanahan wanted some continuity there.

Even with Bosa holding out from training camp, Wilks should have plenty of talent to work with and mold to help San Francisco remain one of the league's top defenses in 2023.