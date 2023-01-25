Steve Wilks, Frank Reich get 2nd interviews with Panthers

The second round of interviews for the Carolina Panthers’ head coaching job have commenced and they’ve started with two men.

As first reported by NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero on Wednesday morning, the team has already conducted their second meeting with Steve Wilks. Wilks served as Carolina’s interim head coach this past season.

The #Panthers have interviewed interim coach Steve Wilks a second time, per me and TomPelissero, as their HC search ramps up. Other second interviews are coming, as well. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 25, 2023

In place of Matt Rhule, Wilks took a dispirited 1-4 team and turned them into a legitimate contender for the NFC South crown. The Panthers, even after the loss of superstar running back Christian McCaffrey, went a relatively solid 6-6 under the 53-year-old Charlotte, N.C. native.

Pelissero then added that the organization will also speak with Frank Reich today.

The #Panthers also will conduct a second interview today with former #Colts coach Frank Reich, per source. Ramping up. https://t.co/1LieGYvz7Y — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 25, 2023

Reich, a former quarterback for the Panthers back in 1995, last served as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. The 61-year-old, who went 40-33-1 in Indy, was dismissed nine games into the 2022 season.

Oh, and there may be a third candidate getting another go soon . . .

The early word is that the #Panthers will focus on an experienced HC coach if possible and Frank Reich and Steve Wilks both fit the bill. Kellen Moore also impressed, as well. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 25, 2023

