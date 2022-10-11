Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks acted quickly to fire two of Matt Rhule’s top lieutenants on Monday, and Wilks said today that he wanted to see the team go in a different direction.

Wilks said he alone made the decision to fire defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant special teams coach Ed Foley, both of whom are longtime Rhule assistants who had worked for Rhule at both Temple and Baylor. Wilks made clear that he had no personal issues with either of the coaches he fired, but did want the team to get a fresh start.

“Two great men, two great coaches,” Wilks said. “It was my call, my decision. I just felt like I wanted a different approach moving forward, and that was all.”

Wilks said Al Holcomb, who was Wilks’ defensive coordinator with the 2018 Cardinals and also worked with Wilks on the 2019 Browns, will call the Panthers’ defensive plays. Holcomb is in his third season with the Panthers and has the job title of assistant head coach for defense.

Steve Wilks: Firing defensive coordinator was my decision, Al Holcomb will call plays now originally appeared on Pro Football Talk