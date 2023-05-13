Steve Wilks aims to help 49ers' Drake Jackson fix rookie inconsistencies

Wilks aims to help Jackson correct rookie inconsistencies originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — The first impressions of Drake Jackson from the 49ers’ coaching staff a year ago was exceedingly positive.

The 49ers selected Jackson in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the No. 61 overall pick.

He immediately showed the physical attributes, such as bending around the edge en route to the quarterback. And he got off to a strong start with three sacks in his first five games.

When asked Friday what he saw from Jackson upon watching film of his rookie season, new defensive coordinator Steve Wilks bluntly answered, “A lot of inconsistency.”

Jackson wore down as the season progressed. He was inactive for five of the 49ers’ final six weeks, including all three postseason games.

“I saw a lot of talent, a lot of skillset, but someone that needs to really get a little stronger, get a little bigger,” Wilks said. “He's working hard, so I'm looking forward to him taking that sophomore leap, that second year, and really improving and doing some good things.”

The offseason work is important for Jackson in order for him to increase his strength to withstand the rigors of the regular season ... and beyond.

Wilks said he likes what he has seen this offseason as he works closely with 49ers defensive line coach Kris Kocurek.

“Drake has been here all spring working out, doing the things that he needs to do to improve his game,” Wilks said. “He's gained a lot of weight. He’s in there with Kocurek, and I'm just excited to see exactly what he's going to do and how he's going to progress in his second year.”

