Steve Tasker named semifinalist for 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Bills receiver and special teams ace Steve Tasker was named among 60 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2024 class.

Tasker was one of 31 semifinalists selected by the Hall’s 12-person Seniors Committee.

Each semifinalist played his last game in professional football no later than the 1998 season. The Seniors Committee will meet Aug. 22 and may select up to three Seniors for final consideration. The expansion of the Seniors pool for election to the Hall was approved in 2022 for the classes of 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Tasker’s final year of eligibility in the Modern Era was for the Class of 2022.

Tasker was with the Bills from 1986 to 1997. Considered one of the best special teams players ever in the NFL, that side of the ball only has three players enshrined in the Hall of Fame: Punter Ray Guy, and kickers Jan Stenerud and Morten Andersen.

Tasker’s bio as published on the Hall of Fame’s press release can be found below:

Steve Tasker (wide receiver/kick returner/punt returner, 1985-1997): Late-round pick of the Houston Oilers. Claimed off waivers by Buffalo Bills midway through his second NFL season. Key member of Bills’ special teams units over next 11 seasons, earning seven Pro Bowl nods and appearing in four Super Bowls.

