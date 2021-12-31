Steve Tasker misses out on Hall of Fame in final year of eligibility

Former Buffalo Bills special teams ace Steve Tasker has missed out on the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his final year of eligibility.

On Thursday, the 15 finalists were named and Tasker was not among them.

Tasker made the Pro Bowl seven time in his 13-year career and is the only special teams player to ever win the MVP Award at the event.

The full list of finalists:

Tasker now must go through the senior committee process.

Other players already cut from the selection process that had ties to the Bills include:

OL Ruben Brown (1995-2003)

LB Cornelius Bennett (1987-1995)

LB London Fletcher (2002-06)

LB Takeo Spikes (2003-06)

FB Larry Centers (2001-02)

CB Troy Vincent (2004-05)

