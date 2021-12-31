Steve Tasker misses out on Hall of Fame in final year of eligibility
Former Buffalo Bills special teams ace Steve Tasker has missed out on the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his final year of eligibility.
On Thursday, the 15 finalists were named and Tasker was not among them.
Tasker made the Pro Bowl seven time in his 13-year career and is the only special teams player to ever win the MVP Award at the event.
The full list of finalists:
Jared Allen, Defensive End – 2004-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-15 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers
Willie Anderson, Offensive Tackle – 1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Ravens
Ronde Barber, Cornerback/Safety – 1997-2012 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tony Boselli, Offensive Tackle – 1995-2001 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2002 Houston Texans (injured reserve)
LeRoy Butler, Safety – 1990-2001 Green Bay Packers
Devin Hester, Punt Returner/Kick Returner/Wide Receiver – 2006-2013 Chicago Bears, 2014-15 Atlanta Falcons, 2016 Baltimore Ravens
Torry Holt, Wide Receiver – 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars
Andre Johnson, Wide Receiver – 2003-2014 Houston Texans, 2015 Indianapolis Colts, 2016 Tennessee Titans
Sam Mills, Linebacker – 1986-1994 New Orleans Saints, 1995-97 Carolina Panthers
Richard Seymour, Defensive End/Defensive Tackle – 2001-08 New England Patriots, 2009-2012 Oakland Raiders
Zach Thomas, Linebacker – 1996-2007 Miami Dolphins, 2008 Dallas Cowboys
DeMarcus Ware, Linebacker/Defensive End – 2005-2013 Dallas Cowboys, 2014-16 Denver Broncos
Reggie Wayne, Wide Receiver – 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts
Patrick Willis, Linebacker – 2007-2014 San Francisco 49ers
Bryant Young, Defensive Tackle/Defensive End – 1994-2007 San Francisco 49ers
Tasker now must go through the senior committee process.
Other players already cut from the selection process that had ties to the Bills include:
OL Ruben Brown (1995-2003)
LB Cornelius Bennett (1987-1995)
LB London Fletcher (2002-06)
LB Takeo Spikes (2003-06)
FB Larry Centers (2001-02)
CB Troy Vincent (2004-05)
