Steve Stricker wins Senior PGA Championship in playoff over Padrig Harrington

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 28: Steve Stricker and caddie Izzi Stricker pose with the Alfred S. Bourne Trophy during the final round of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco on May 28, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Madison's Steve Stricker beat Padraig Harrington on the first hole of a playoff in the Senior PGA Championship on Sunday, giving Stricker a sweep of the first two senior majors of the season.

Harrington forced the playoff with a short birdie putt on the par-5 18th, but put his drive in the replay of the hole in deep grass on the right side of the fairway.

After a failed attempt to hack the ball out, the 51-year-old Irishman dropped 285 yards away and put a fairway wood within 15 feet. Stricker missed a second consecutive putt to win on 18, but Harrington couldn’t make the par putt to extend the playoff.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Stricker and Harrington, who was trying to become the first wire-to-wire winner of the Senior PGA since Rocco Mediate in 2016, finished 18 under. Stricker shot 3-under 69 and Harrington 70.

Stricker’s sixth senior major title came two weeks after the 56-year-old American won the Regions Tradition for the second consecutive year.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Steve Stricker wins Senior PGA in playoff over Padrig Harrington