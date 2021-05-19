Steve Stricker says he wants Tiger Woods as U.S. Ryder Cup vice captain

It might be a while before Tiger Woods can swing a golf club again, but he apparently still has an offer to participate in the Ryder Cup.

U.S. Ryder Cup team captain Steve Stricker told reporters on Wednesday that he hopes to have Woods serve as one of the team's vice captains at Whistling Straits in September. However, Stricker conceded that Woods still might not be available for the event by then.

"I've talked to him; I don't know if we are there yet to commit to him being there," Stricker said. "He's still got a lot going on, and his spirits are great, though, as of late. We were on a Zoom call with him just last week, and he seems like he's in a better place. He's still got some ways to go.

"But I'd love to have him there. Who wouldn't, right? The guys really respect him, and he did a great job as [Presidents Cup] captain [in 2019], and he was an assistant of mine in 2017 [at the Presidents Cup] and he was unbelievable. He would do anything for you, and he's totally, totally vested in the situation and the process, almost to the point of, he's on it early and so much, it's like, 'Dude, we've still got months to go yet.' He's really good at being an assistant, and I'd love to have him be there if it's at all possible."

It has been nearly three months since Woods sustained extensive leg injuries in a one-car rollover collision in Los Angeles. Woods has made steady progress in his recovery since undergoing several surgeries following the crash and recently released a photo of himself on his backyard golf course in a walking boot and on crutches.

It's unclear if Woods will be physically able or logistically available in four months to be at the Ryder Cup, but his presence would surely be a welcome sight in a year of participating from afar.

Woods has participated in eight Ryder Cups in his career going back to 1997, holding a 13-21-3 record in the event. He's also participated in nine Presidents Cup, captaining the team in 2019.

Per ESPN, Stricker has already selected Davis Love III, Zach Johnson and Jim Furyk as assistants for this year's event, and will likely name two more.

