Steve Stricker is one round away from claiming his fifth PGA Tour Champions major victory

What we’re seeing in Birmingham, Alabama, is straight out of a redemption movie.

Just weeks after leading the U.S. Ryder Cup team to a victory at Whistling Straits, Steve Stricker fell ill, a sickness that is still a mystery to this day.

Now, after three rounds at Greystone Golf & Country Club, Stricker leads the Regions Tradition by three shots and is just 18 holes away from winning his fifth major championship on the senior circuit.

After back-to-back birdies on Nos. 3 and 4, the 55-year-old added another circle to the card on No. 8 to turn with a 3-under 33. A misstep on 10 pushed him back to 2 under for the day, but he would rebound with birdies on 13, 14, 15, and 18.

Stricker sits atop the leaderboard at 17 under.

Steve Stricker lines up a putt on the eighth green during the third round of the Regions Tradition at Greystone Golf and Country Club on May 14, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Steve Alker, who’s compiled two wins and a runner-up finish in his last three starts, is the closest competitor to Stricker sitting at 14 under for the tournament after a Saturday afternoon 7-under 65.

Alker opened with birdies on Nos. 1 and 2, then added another on No. 8 for a front-side 33. Four more birdies on the back to complete the bogey-free effort.

Miguel Angel Jiménez is at 12 under for the tournament, five shots back of the lead. Stuart Appleby and Padraig Harrington are 11 under while Ernie Els and Glen Day sit at 10 under.