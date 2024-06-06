Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly react to the home state fans and their opening rounds
Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly react to the home state fans and their opening rounds of the 2023 U.S. Senior Open at SentryWorld on June 29.
Few promises of the PGA Tour-LIV Golf 'agreement' have been kept.
McIlroy called the resignation of Jimmy Dunne from the Tour board 'a huge loss for the PGA Tour.'
On the eve of the PGA Championship, Rory McIlroy has filed for divorce from his wife, Erica.
What is the state of a potential working agreement between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf?
Brooks Koepka heads to the PGA Championship seeking his sixth career major victory.
Wrapping up the best, the wildest and the weirdest from this week in golf.
Nearly a year after the PGA Tour and the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) announced their “framework agreement," there’s been no action.
Ludvig Åberg, who finished in second at the Masters last month, will be playing with a knee brace this week at Valhalla.
Thanks to a clutch birdie at the 18th, Xander Schauffele has won his first career major championship.
Thompson will be competing in her 18th straight U.S. Women's Open later this week.
Mike Cowan, who worked with Jim Furyk for 25 years, slipped in the third fairway on Sunday during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open.
Watching Clark fight through adversity and rack up rivals will only bring more eyeballs to the league.
In the first at-bat, Skenes struck out Ohtani on three pitches. In the second, Ohtani demolished a home run.
Swiatek is searching for a third straight singles title at Roland Gartros
Chennedy Carter's flagrant foul on Caitlin Clark has become something bigger.
Team USA, participating in its first World Cup, defeated cricket powerhouse Pakistan by five runs in a tiebreaking super over.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus debuts a special five-part edition of From Deep, highlighting the hits, misses and breakouts at each position from the 2023-24 season. First up, the point guards.
The Dodgers-Pirates matchup lived up to its billing.
This could be a better situation than you’d assume at first glance. And Levis has a chance to solidify himself as the guy in Nashville because of it.
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel is making the team's 24-year playoff win drought a point of motivation for the upcoming season.