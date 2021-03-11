Steve Stricker flying in to take Justin Rose's place at The Players

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Justin Rose has withdrawn from The Players Championship and will be replaced in the field by Steve Stricker.

Rose cited “personal medical reasons” for the withdrawal.

Stricker was not at TPC Sawgrass when Rose withdrew but he planned to fly from Naples, Fla., to north Florida in time for the 1:11 p.m. ET tee time.

Stricker, 54, has picked up his PGA Tour schedule this year as he prepares to captain the U.S. Ryder Cup team later this fall. The Players will be his fifth Tour start this year, including a tie for fourth last month at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.