Steve Stone says White Sox baserunning is the worst he's seen

It's no secret the White Sox are underperforming this season.

With a roster filled with studs like Tim Anderson, Jose Abreu, Luis Robert, etc., sometimes it's hard to figure out the problem. The team is currently 49-49 and sits three games and three places back on first place in the weakest division in baseball.

For a team that has had hopes of being contenders for the World Series in the past few seasons, this season has been a head-scratching one to say the least.

But, one of the key issues the White Sox are failing to execute is proper base running.

"This is about as bad a baserunning team as I've ever seen," NBC Sports Chicago analyst Steve Stone said on 670 the Score. "They continue to take themselves out of situations that they could easily have added on. They make really stupid baserunning mistakes on a consistent basis."

Stone brings up a valid point.

Baserunning is a consistent part of the problem for the Sox. Fans saw it first-hand during the Colorado Rockies two-game series when Leury Garcia was picked off at third base on a throw down from the catcher.

Those things can't happen.

This season, the Sox have created 37 outs on base, according to Pro Baseball Reference. These are plays the Sox are put out while making a baserunning play. It does not include force outs, caught stealing or pickoffs. Yet, with 37, they've created the fourth-most outs on base in the MLB.

Baserunning is a key part of the game and the Sox need to get it together. They're starting to get the bats back, but without guys on base, it's difficult to score runs.

"I've seen guys get a base hit and then just saunter to first base as if they were going to a spring picnic," Stone said." This is a game that you have to let it all go each and every play, and if you don't, you're going to run into teams who do."

