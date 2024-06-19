Steve Stone recounts incredible Willie Mays story from joint playing days originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On Tuesday, the baseball world mourned after news surfaced of legend Willie Mays' death. He was 93.

During the White Sox broadcast of their game against the Astros on NBC Sports Chicago, color commentator and former teammate of Mays', Steve Stone, found out the news. And he recounted an incredible story from their joint playing days with the San Francisco Giants.

"There was one catch he made in conjunction with Bobby Bonds," Stone started. "Bobby Bonds was taller than Willie, maybe by a couple of inches. And there was one where they were both running to the right-center field alley. They both jumped, almost on cue, to the same ball as it was leaving the ballpark.

"And Willie's glove went up about a foot higher than Bobby's. As they both crashed into the wall together, they both slid down the fence together, and Willie had the baseball.

"And that particular catch was shown to a lot of different people a lot of different places. It still remains an indelible impression that I have of Willie Mays and his ability because Bonds was faster, he was taller, he was quicker, but he didn't get to the ball as quickly as Willie did."

Stone, who was pitching for the Giants back then, said the catch left him speechless in the dugout.

"Well, there's not much you can say. You just look at it and say 'Hey, that's pretty good,'" Stone said.

After posting the video of Stone's amazing story, one fan (H/T @bennyheis), found footage of the exact catch Stone recounted on the broadcast. And it's just as amazing as Stone depicted it.

Here’s the Willie Mays catch @stevestone referenced on the broadcast.

Even in a quick highlight clip, it’s still remarkable to watch… pic.twitter.com/ofweG0lGfZ — Ben Heisler (@bennyheis) June 19, 2024

The two-time Major League Baseball most valuable player and 24-time All-Star is regarded by many as one of the best baseball players ever.

"My father has passed away peacefully and among loved ones," son Michael Mays said in a statement. "I want to thank you all from the bottom of my broken heart for the unwavering love you have shown him over the years. You have been his life's blood."

