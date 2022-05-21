Steve Spurrier weighs in on Nick Saban-Jimbo Fisher feud: 'I don't think Saban told any lies'

Former Florida and South Carolina football coach Steve Spurrier wasn't about to waste an opportunity to share his thoughts on the Nick Saban-Jimbo Fisher feud over name, image and likeness.

It started earlier this week, when Saban said that Texas A&M "bought every player" on its way to the nation's top recruiting class and also insinuated that the players committed because of NIL deals. He also called out Jackson State and its recruitment of top prospect Travis Hunter.

Fisher took exception to those remarks, calling them "despicable."

"Some people think they're God," Fisher said. "Go dig into how God did his deal. You may find out ... a lot of things you don't want to know."

Spurrier, the Hall of Fame coach, didn't understand why tempers flared, especially from Fisher.

“I don’t know why (Fisher) is mad at Saban,” Spurrier told Dawg Nation. “Did Saban say something that wasn’t true?”

“Since (Fisher) beat him last year, I guess he can talk now,” Spurrier said.

“I don’t think Saban told any lies in there, so I don’t know what he was mad about. He hasn't beat much of anybody, but he beat Saban last year. But they haven't won the division or anything since he's been there."

Saban said he tried to contact Fisher and Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders to apologize, while the Southeastern Conference publicly reprimanded both coaches, saying the spat violated the league's policy on making derogatory comments and public criticism of another school's program.

