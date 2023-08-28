Steve Spurrier thinks this Florida walk-on could see action in 2023

Former Florida head coach Steve Spurrier isn’t expecting a “great, great year” from the Gators in 2023, but he told Inside the Gators’ Chris Will that he thinks the team is capable of winning a bowl game and putting together a good season.

One of the reasons Spurrier isn’t projecting a national championship season is that he knows just how much turnover there was in Gainesville this offseason. Most of the Dan Mullen-era players are gone, and Billy Napier is working with a roster that’s almost completely comprised of players he picked. But that means there’s a lot of inexperience in the Swamp too.

One of the new players that’s standing out to the head ball coach is quarterback Micah Leon, who joined the team as a preferred walk-on. He spent five seasons between N.C. State and Connecticut before taking a gap year from football in 2022.

“I like that other kid that’s come along. I think his last name is Leon,” Spurrier said. “He was like the third or so. But it seems, like coach Napier said, every time he’s in there, the ball goes up and down the field in a good way.

“So, don’t be surprised if Leon plays some here real soon.”

Napier named Graham Mertz the starting quarterback of the team halfway through fall camp. At the time, most assumed that Jack Miller III would back him up, but now it seems like Leon has a solid chance to fill that role.

Miller is dealing with an injury, leaving redshirt freshman Max Brown as the lone scholarship quarterback remaining on the roster, but Leon has earned enough praise over fall camp to warrant consideration.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire