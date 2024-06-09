Steve Spurrier tells hilarious story about Bucs’ winless 1st season

Long before he was the “Head Ball Coach” at Florida and South Carolina, Steve Spurrier was a Heisman Trophy winner for the Gators, and quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their earliest days.

The Bucs famously lost the first 26 games of their NFL existence, not tasting victory until the final weeks of their second season with a road win over the New Orleans Saints.

Spurrier was recently inducted into the Sports Club of Tampa Bay Hall of Fame, and took the opportunity to tell one heck of a funny story about those early days of Bucs football in The Big Sombrero of Tampa Stadium:

Steve Spurrier, always the best for a joke on the podium at a banquet, tells a old-but-good story about the 1976 Bucs, when they were 0-12 under coach John McKay: "He had us in the locker room, and he said 'Gentlemen.' He used to say 'gentlemen' in the locker room. Other times,… — Greg Auman (@gregauman) June 6, 2024

Things have gotten a bit better for both the Bucs and Spurrier over the years, as both have won multiple championships on the gridiron.

