Steve Spurrier questions Florida’s massive coaching staff, praises UGA

Legendary Florida Gators coach Steve Spurrier always has interesting insights whenever he speaks with the media. Among Spurrier’s favorite things to do is to criticize the Georgia Bulldogs, especially in the offseason.

Spurrier, who is a paid University of Florida ambassador, is not particularly confident in the Gators entering spring practice. Florida head coach Bill Napier enter the spring with one of the hottest seats in the country. Napier does not have an easy task ahead. The Gators have the nation’s toughest schedule that features a five-game stretch against Georgia, at Texas, LSU, Ole Miss, and at Florida State to end the season.

Napier and Florida would be doing well to make it to a bowl game this year. Pressure is mounting in Gainesville, Florida, as the Gators need to show some promise this fall in order for Napier to keep his job.

Spurrier dishes out rare praise to Georgia

“I think Georgia has done the best job of spending their millions. I give them credit. They spread it out. Everybody’s happy there,” said Steve Spurrier. It has to be painful for Spurrier to say something like that. Spurrier, who despises Georgia, must have not liked seeing the Dawgs win back-to-back national championships in 2021 and 2022.

Spurrier isn't the most optimistic on Florida

It is understandable that Spurrier is down a little bit on Florida. The Gators have not had a winning season since 2020 and with such a challenging schedule in 2024, making a bowl game is no guarantee.

“There’s a feeling around the Gators of ‘what the heck are we doing?’ There’s a lot of questions that I don’t have the answers to about organization,” said Spurrier.

An oversized coaching staff doesn't equate to winning for Spurrier

Steve Spurrier does not think that Florida’s massive coaching staff is helping the Gators produce results on the field. “Just because you hire the most people doesn’t mean you’re going to win. All these extra people, I question how much that really helps,” said Spurrier.

Spurrier still likes Billy Napier, but things could go south quick

“Billy (Napier) is a good guy who works his tail off. I like Billy, good family man. But we do wish the organization was a little bit more tidy,” stated Spurrier. One example Spurrier could be referring to is when the Gators agreed to pay talented quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada, but did not follow through on their $13 million promise.

Spurrier was not happy to see Trevor Etienne transfer to Georgia

Georgia landed one of the nation’s top transfers in Florida running back Trevor Etienne. Etienne’s transfer to Georgia upset a lot of Florida fans.

“That hurt,” said Spurrier regarding Etienne’s transfer. “How many Gators growing up would think we’d lose our best running back to Georgia?”

Spurrier's full interview

Steve Spurrier, Chris Doering and more spoke with Jacksonville.com’s Gene Frenette regarding the state of the Florida football program.

