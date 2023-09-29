How Steve Spurrier is a mentor to Auburn's Hugh Freeze, and why he calls him 'visor guy'

Auburn football's Hugh Freeze was still coaching at Briarcrest Christian School in Tennessee when former Florida coach Steve Spurrier led the Gators to a national championship in 1996.

Freeze, who would later become the coach at Ole Miss from 2012-16, admired Spurrier's knack for moving quick on the offensive side. That, along with an interaction the two shared at SEC Media Days when Spurrier was at South Carolina, helped make him one of Freeze's biggest mentors.

"I'd say Steve Spurrier," Freeze said Thursday on Tiger Talk when asked about his biggest coaching influence. "He was the first one that I thought kind of played football at a fast tempo somewhat, and kind of threw it around. I was a high school coach then. He and I are still close to this day. He calls me visor guy.

"We were sitting in SEC meetings when I was back at Ole Miss and he was still at South Carolina. (Former Georgia coach) Marc Richt plopped down beside me in one of the meetings and got up and either went to the restroom or to get something to drink. And Spurrier comes in right before the start of the meeting, as usual. He comes up to me and says, 'Who's sitting here, visor guy?' I said, 'I think coach Richt.' And he said, 'Not anymore.' He moved all his stuff over to the other side of the room and sat right down beside me. He's been a good friend to me."

Spurrier went 122-27-1 in his 12-year tenure at Florida and 86-49 in his 11-season run at South Carolina. He also coached at Duke from 1987-1989, compiling a 20-13-1 record before he made the jump to the Gators.

Freeze spent five seasons at Ole Miss before his ouster from the program. He took two years off before accepting the job at Liberty, where he would stay for four seasons before getting hired at Auburn in November.

