Steve Spurrier likes the idea of FSU coming to the SEC

With conference realignment running wild in college football, Florida State is one team fans and experts believe could be on the move sooner rather than later. Even legendary Florida (and South Carolina) head coach Steve Spurrier weighed in on the idea of the Seminoles joining the SEC.

“Yeah, if they come into the SEC, heck, that would be good, I think,” Spurrier said on Mike Bianchi’s Open Mike radio show (Orlando FM 96.9) Friday morning. “Maybe bring Miami or Clemson, I guess would be the other ones that would be a possibility.”

Talk about a super conference.

The SEC is already the toughest conference in the land, and Oklahoma and Texas are set to join in 2024. Adding three more teams would make it a 19-program conference, which is basically a small league.

Spurrier might be on to something, though. The SEC and Big Ten are further emerging as giants in the college football landscape. The Big 12 is trying to keep pace, but many ACC powers like FSU are ready to jump ship.

The Head Ball Coach also pointed out that the 12-team playoff should help balance things out. A tough loss in the middle of a difficult schedule doesn’t doom a team like it did in the four-team format.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire