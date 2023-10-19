Steve Spurrier: Florida has a chance to beat Georgia after win over USC

The Florida Gators have won just two games on the road since Billy Napier took over the program, the Texas A&M game last season and Saturday’s 41-39 win over South Carolina.

Legendary Florida coach Steve Spurrier thinks the USC win is the bigger win of the two and perhaps even the biggest win for the Gators under Napier. On Tuesday, Spurrier went over the South Carolina win during his weekly radio show, Inside the Huddle, on ESPN Radio/WRUF.

“Biggest win for coach Billy Napier since he’s been here in two years. I think everybody agrees to that,” Spurrier said. “What was really neat about it is that we had to score two touchdowns in the last five minutes or so. And even though our defense struggled, we got two stops at the end of the game and that’s all we needed to win the game.”

Spurrier went on to say that Florida’s played well enough to at least have a chance against the two-time reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs after the bye week. The Gators have had ups and downs on both sides of the ball, but the South Carolina win showed some improvement from Florida when faced with adversity.

“I think this team has a chance,” he said. “I mean, we have a chance to beat Georgia. If we do that, we’re right in the middle of winning the eastern division.”

Graham Mertz is looking better by the week and the young receivers are starting to come into their own. The Georgia game will also be at a neutral site instead of on the road, not that Florida’s record in those games is any better.

Spurrier might be on to something, but the Gators will have to play their best football to pull off the upset. Let’s check back with him in two weeks.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire