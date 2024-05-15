Steve Spurrier’s expectations have hit rock-bottom for Florida

Former Florida Gators head coach Steve Spurrier is trying to be optimistic about the Gators. However, that’s a challenge these days.

The Gators have really struggled over the past three seasons and this fall Florida faces the nation’s hardest schedule. Florida’s challenging 2024 slate five-game stretch against Georgia, at Texas, LSU, Ole Miss and at Florida State to finish the season. Spurrier thinks Florida will win at least one of these games.

1010 XL asked Spurrier about where he thinks the direction of the Florida program is headed.

“(The) anticipation and expectations are about the same as last year. But that doesn’t mean it’s bad,” said Spurrier. “He’s (Billy Napier) got a bunch of new coaches, seems like they’re going to be more demanding, make the guys more accountable. Seems like the leadership of Graham Mertz and some of those other guys is going to be there.”

“So, schedule’s tough, but, you know, everybody’s got a tough schedule now just about in the SEC,” continued Spurrier. “So, we’ll wait and see. I picked them to go 8-4 and win a bowl game, and if we do that, we can do cartwheels and somersaults around here. We’ll be a happy bunch of Gators.”

Can you imagine a Florida fan or coach being excited about an 8-4 season during the Steve Spurrier or Urban Meyer era? Expectations are low around Gainesville and that’s just the way Georgia fans like it.

Florida has not beat Georgia since the 2020 season and has never made a College Football Playoff appearance. In fact, Florida is just 11-24 against Power Five opponents since the Gators’ infamous shoe throw against LSU.

Based on Florida’s recent trajectory, the Gators would be happy with a 8-4 record. Florida would have numerous quality wins if they finish 8-4. With a 9-3 season, the Gators would be in the mix for a spot in the playoff. We don’t see a 8-4 season happening in what could be the last year of the Billy Napier era.

