Steve Spurrier discusses admiration for Vols’ offense under Josh Heupel

No. 3 Tennessee (7-0, 3-0 SEC) will host No. 17 Kentucky (5-2, 2-2 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

Kickoff between the Vols and Wildcats is slated for 7 p.m. EDT (ESPN).

The Vols have recorded four top 25 wins during the 2022 season under second-year head coach Josh Heupel.

Ahead of Saturday’s divisional matchup at Neyland Stadium, former Florida and South Carolina head coach Steve Spurrier discussed the Vols under Heupel.

“I think they’re the best offense in the country right now,” Spurrier said of Tennessee on “The Paul Finebaum Show.” “Josh Heupel’s coach of the year, (Hendon) Hooker’s the leading Heisman candidate. I was watching that game, Alabama game, with some friends, guy looked at me and said, ‘Coach, you’re pulling for Tennessee?’. I said, well, of course I’m pulling for Tennessee. I’m from Tennessee, you didn’t know that? He said I thought we always pull against them. I said, well, if the division race depended on it, of course we would hope that would happen. Alabama, I think a lot of people in the SEC, the south, have said, hey, they’ve won enough, let’s get some other people with a chance to win some championships.

“I’ve admired what they’ve done up there. They throw it around maybe better than anybody in the country right now, so if that continues, I think they got a chance for that real big season.”

Tennessee’s offensive statistics under Heupel and where the Vols rank nationally ahead of Week 9 are listed below.

Points: 351 (first nationally)

Points per game average: 50.1 (first nationally)

Touchdowns: 46 (second nationally)

Rushing touchdowns: 23 (tied seventh nationally)

Passing touchdowns: 23 (tied fourth nationally)

Passing yards: 2,582 (fourth nationally)

Rushing yards: 1,420 (34th nationally)

Total yards: 4,002 (second nationally)

Yards per game: 571.7 (first nationally)

