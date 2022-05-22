Steve Spurrier backs up Nick Saban in feud with Jimbo Fisher over NIL, recruiting

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban made a few comments last week regarding name, image, likeness (NIL) and how it has impacted college football recruiting. He mentions a few programs by name, but explicitly called out Texas A&M for allegedly buying players.

Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher responded in a way he felt appropriate: calling a press conference for himself to vehemently deny claims of rule violations that nobody brought forth. He also used the press conference as an opportunity to call Saban a narcissist, bring his character and integrity into question and even say that maybe he should have been slapped as a child.

Recently, UGA head coach Kirby Smart went on national television to state his feelings on NIL, which are very similar to Saban’s views. However, those comments were made days prior to the event where Saban spoke his mind.

Legendary Florida Gators head coach and former Heisman-winning quarterback Steve Spurrier chimed in about the feud during an interview with DawgNation.

“I don’t know why [Fisher] is mad at Saban,” Spurrier stated. “Did Saban say something that wasn’t true?”

Spurrier doubles down on the idea that everything Saban said was factually correct. “I don’t think Saban told any lies in there, so I don’t know what he was mad about. Since [Fisher] beat him last year, I guess he can talk now. He hasn’t beat much of anybody, but he beat Saban last year. But they haven’t won the division or anything since he’s been there.”

Though the last few days have been rather hectic in the SEC because of the comments and the press conference, everyone is hastily anticipating the start of the 2022 college football season so the two teams can settle this score on the field in Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Oct. 8.

