Steve Spagnuolo: I want to be a head coach again, but I'm blessed either way

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo became a four-time Super Bowl champion with the team's win over the 49ers earlier this month, but Spagnuolo's success running the defense in Kansas City has not led to head coaching opportunities.

Running championship units as a coordinator often opens the door to head coaching jobs and Spagnuolo turned his stint with the Giants into a shot with the Rams in 2009. He went 10-38 over three seasons before being fired and his only other head coaching opportunity was an interim role with the Giants after Ben McAdoo was fired in 2017.

During an appearance on Mad Dog Sports Radio this weekend, Spagnuolo acknowledged that he'd like another chance to run a team but said he will "let those things take care of themselves" because he's happy with his current role in Kansas City.

"I’ve been asked this question a lot, I’ll answer it the same way," Spagnuolo said. "Absolutely would want to. We’re prideful guys in this business. It wasn’t a success when I was in St. Louis, although I think what gets lost in this is when we went from Year One to Year Two, in that second year in 2010, had we won the last game of the season we’re in the playoffs and hosting a playoff game against the New Orleans Saints. It didn’t happen, then we hit the lockout and things didn’t go well and we were gone. The answer to the question is yes, but I always follow up with this. If it never happens and it’s God’s will that I continue to do what I’m doing, I’m a blessed man."

Spagnuolo is the first coordinator to win four Super Bowls and coaching on a team with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback gives him a good shot at a fifth next season. That might not change his luck on the head coaching front, but it will make him as accomplished an assistant coach as the league has ever seen.