Steve Spagnuolo is using his past to warn the Chiefs’ defense to avoid complacency

The Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII ring celebration was the last moment to celebrate their back-to-back titles before focusing on the upcoming season. However, experience from another franchise could be essential in ensuring continued success.

During OTAs, Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo revealed that one of his previous teams had a top defensive rating, and the following year, they dropped to the bottom. All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones shared his takeaway from that discussion with reporters earlier in the week.

“Just how easy it is to get complacent. I think that was 2016-2017 New York Giants if I’m correct,” said Jones. “He actually showed us the bulletin this morning on the board (and) how they were ranked second and went to (last). Just the complacency level. It’s so easy to get complacent.”

During his second tenure as the New York Giants defensive coordinator in the 2016 season, his unit was the No. 2-ranked defense in the NFL. The following year, they were a shell of themselves, which led to immediate changes in the coaching staff.

“It’s so easy to get to, ‘We’ll fix it later,’ you know what I mean,” said Jones. “Especially when you come off such a high, so you want to always keep that pressure applied and making sure that you’re challenging each other at the highest level.”

Kansas City’s defense hopes to build off a tremendous showing last season and remain consistent in 2024. The stability of that side of the ball will once again be critical in the drive for a three-peat.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire